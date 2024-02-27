Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Farmer organisation likely to contest for polls in Idukki, Wayanad

    The farmer's organization has announced its intention to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Idukki and Wayanad constituencies.  A final verdict on this matter is scheduled to take place during a crucial meeting slated for March 10.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Farmer organisation likely to contest for polls in Idukki, Wayanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Wayanad: The farmer's organization has announced its intention to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Idukki and Wayanad constituencies. The primary objective behind this decision is to exert pressure on both the left and right political fronts, holding them accountable for unmet promises made to the farming community. A final verdict on this matter is scheduled to take place during a crucial meeting slated for March 10th.

    There are more than 60 organizations across the state fighting against wild animal attacks and land-grabbing issues. The competition will take place in areas with a high level of human-wildlife conflict. This is owing to the rejection of the Land Tenure Amendment Act of 1964's recommendation to avoid measures that affect farmers, as well as attempts to buy farmers' land to expand forest areas.

    It has also been decided to campaign against the CPI candidates. efforts have been started to prevent the entry of farmer organizations in the election by the front party.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 9:19 AM IST
