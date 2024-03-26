Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

    Around 713 posters, 105 banners, and 36 flags erected illegally in public places were removed in all three assembly constituencies. The officials informed that the inspection will continue in the coming days.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Wayanad: Around 854 posters, banners, flagpoles, and graffiti were removed due to violation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election in Kalpetta.  The flying squad and the anti-defacement squad were inspected on March 23 and 24. Around 713 posters, 105 banners, and 36 flags erected illegally in public places were removed in all three assembly constituencies. The officials informed that the inspection will continue in the coming days.

    Earlier, the anti-defacement squads removed 78 propaganda materials illegally erected in the Kottayam district in connection with the Lok Sabha elections on March 22. Around 75 posters and three banners placed in public places were removed. The graffiti in non-permissible places was removed with charcoal oil.

    At the same time, around 224 complaints were received in the district through the cVIGIL mobile application for reporting violations of election rules to the public. All the complaints resolved through the application have been resolved. Most of the complaints are against the posters and banners in public places. The cVIGIL App has started functioning in the district from March 16.

    The C Vigil app allows the public to register complaints about violations of the Lok Sabha Code of Conduct. The complaints can be filed against any activities that violate the Code of Conduct, such as the distribution of money, alcohol, intoxicants, rewards, intimidation, speeches inciting religious conflict, paid news, free travel for voters, fake news, and the posting of illegal propaganda materials. 

    The application, which is available for download on the Play Store and App Store, also allows users to submit live photos, videos up to two minutes long, and audio recordings. A GIS (Geographic Information System)-powered system helps expedite investigations and corrective actions. 


     

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha

    Kerala weather update: Thrissur likely to experience 40 degrees Celsius; Alert in 11 districts rkn

    Kerala weather update: Thrissur likely to experience 40 degrees Celsius; Alert in 11 districts

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients rkn

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC RKN

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC

    Recent Stories

    cricket Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell osf

    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell

    Six Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyper Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district (WATCH) snt

    6 Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district; WATCH viral videos

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban avv

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties

    Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday? rkn

    Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon