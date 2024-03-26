Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

Around 713 posters, 105 banners, and 36 flags erected illegally in public places were removed in all three assembly constituencies. The officials informed that the inspection will continue in the coming days.

Wayanad: Around 854 posters, banners, flagpoles, and graffiti were removed due to violation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election in Kalpetta. The flying squad and the anti-defacement squad were inspected on March 23 and 24. Around 713 posters, 105 banners, and 36 flags erected illegally in public places were removed in all three assembly constituencies. The officials informed that the inspection will continue in the coming days.

Earlier, the anti-defacement squads removed 78 propaganda materials illegally erected in the Kottayam district in connection with the Lok Sabha elections on March 22. Around 75 posters and three banners placed in public places were removed. The graffiti in non-permissible places was removed with charcoal oil.

At the same time, around 224 complaints were received in the district through the cVIGIL mobile application for reporting violations of election rules to the public. All the complaints resolved through the application have been resolved. Most of the complaints are against the posters and banners in public places. The cVIGIL App has started functioning in the district from March 16.

The C Vigil app allows the public to register complaints about violations of the Lok Sabha Code of Conduct. The complaints can be filed against any activities that violate the Code of Conduct, such as the distribution of money, alcohol, intoxicants, rewards, intimidation, speeches inciting religious conflict, paid news, free travel for voters, fake news, and the posting of illegal propaganda materials.

The application, which is available for download on the Play Store and App Store, also allows users to submit live photos, videos up to two minutes long, and audio recordings. A GIS (Geographic Information System)-powered system helps expedite investigations and corrective actions.



