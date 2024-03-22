Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam

Around 75 posters and three banners placed in public places were removed and the graffiti in non-permissible places was also removed with charcoal oil ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Kottayam: The anti-defacement squads have removed 78 propaganda materials illegally erected in the Kottayam district in connection with the Lok Sabha elections. Around 75 posters and three banners placed in public places were removed. The graffiti in non-permissible places was removed with charcoal oil.

The cost of removing the banners will also be included in the election. Around four squads are working in a constituency and 36 teams are working in the first constituency of the district. Each team consists of a leader, two members, a police officer, and a videographer. The officials informed that the squad works in two shifts from 6 am to 10 pm. The anti-defacement squads are taking videos of the banners that are violating the rules ahead of elections.

At the same time, around 224 complaints were received in the district through the cVIGIL mobile application for reporting violations of election rules to the public. All the complaints resolved through the application have been resolved. Most of the complaints are against the posters and banners in public places. The cVIGIL App has started functioning in the district from March 16.

