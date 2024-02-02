Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Wild elephant with radio collar ventures into residential area in Wayanad

    The official issued caution and an alert to the people and the schools of the area. It has been suggested that children who have reached school should be shifted safely and those who have not left home should not leave. 

    Kerala: Wild elephant with radio collar ventures into residential area in Wayanad
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Wayanad: A wild elephant again entered the residential area in Mananthavady on Friday (Feb 02). The primary conclusion is that the elephant, wearing a radio collar, is reported to have crossed the borders. The primary conclusion is that the elephant came from the forest region of Karnataka. Forest officials and police have reached the spot. The official issued caution and an alert to the people and the schools of the area. It has been suggested that children who have reached school should be shifted safely and those who have not left home should not leave. 

    Minister AK Saseendran stated that the only viable solution for the elephant that has entered Mananthavady town is to tranquilize it and relocate it to the forest. However, due to the crowded nature of the area, tranquilization is not feasible. The minister also informed the media that the process of obtaining permission to shoot the elephant named Mayak has commenced. A ban has been declared in Mananthavady, and residents are advised to exercise caution. Additionally, the minister mentioned plans to seek assistance from Karnataka in addressing the situation.

    The elephant, reportedly from Nagarhole National Park, has approached near Mananthavady town. Payodu is situated 3 kilometers from Mananthavady town, with a proximity of 700 meters to the college. Meanwhile, the elephant continues its movement towards the city of Mananthavady. Footage capturing this event has been made available.

    Meanwhile, the district collector, Renu Raj, advised the public to stay cautious until the situation was under control.


     

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
