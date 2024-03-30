Kerala: Wild boars shot dead after attacking woman in Palakkad

Thatha was attacked by a wild boar while collecting leaves behind her house. The boar bit her right leg, causing injury between her knees and ankles.

Palakkad: The forest department shot two wild boars following an incident where a woman was bitten on the leg by a wild boar. Thatha, a native of Kuzhalmannam was injured in the attack and is being treated at Thrissur Medical College.

The incident happened last day. Thatha was attacked by a wild boar while collecting leaves behind her house. The boar bit her right leg, causing injury between her knees and ankles. Initially, she was admitted to the district hospital, however, due to severe injuries, she was shifted to Thrissur Medical College.

Thatha, the sole breadwinner of a financially struggling family has fallen victim to a brutal attack. Despite repeated complaints from locals about the rampant wild boar problem, no action has been taken to address the issue. The doctors said that her condition is worrying as there are serious injuries below the knee.

