Harassment over skin tone: Kerala man arrested at airport after wife dies by suicide in Malappuram

Malappuram: A tragic case of suicide by a newlywed bride, allegedly due to humiliation over her skin colour and English proficiency has led to the arrest of her husband. Abdul Wahid, a resident of Morayur in Malappuram, was apprehended by police at Kannur International Airport upon his return from abroad. The incident took place last Tuesday in Kondotty, Malappuram, where the victim, Shahana Mumtaz, took her own life.

Shahana Mumtaz, a 19-year-old BSc Mathematics student, was discovered dead at her home in Malappuram on the morning of January 14. Her family claims that constant harassment from her husband and in-laws regarding her skin color and limited English proficiency drove her to take her own life.

Shahana married Abdul Wahid, an Abu Dhabi-based worker, in May last year. The couple spent only 22 days together following their wedding before Wahid returned to the UAE. According to Shahana’s uncle, Abdul Salam, Wahid started ignoring her calls and subjected her to harassment through text messages, allegedly mocking her appearance and language abilities.

Police have added additional charges against Abdul Wahid including abetment of suicide and mental harassment of his wife. Relatives also revealed that her mother-in-law humiliated her by saying, “You lived with him for just 20 days; why hang yourself over this? Can’t you find another husband?”

Shahana Mumtaz's family revealed that her husband's behavior caused her significant mental distress, leading to her tragic death. They stated that her husband, Abdul Wahid, refused to contact her for several days, prompting Shahana to send over 150 messages, pleading for a response. Despite her efforts, Wahid remained indifferent, according to her family.

Relatives also alleged that Wahid pressured Shahana to agree to a divorce, which caused her severe emotional turmoil and ultimately drove her to take her own life. Shahana and Wahid, a resident of Morayur in Malappuram, were married on May 27, 2024.

