Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma receives death penalty, uncle sentenced to 3 years in jail

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court pronounced the sentencing in the Sharon Raj murder case today. Greeshma, the first accused, was found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend with pesticide-laced herbal medicine, while her uncle, Nirmala Kumaran Nair, was convicted of tampering with evidence.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court sentenced the death penalty to Greeshma in Sharon Raj's murder case on Monday (Jan 20). The court had found the first accused, Greeshma, and the third accused, her uncle Nirmala Kumaran Nair, guilty. The court concluded that Greeshma poisoned her boyfriend Sharon by mixing a toxic pesticide in herbal medicine to eliminate him.

In addition to murder, the court found Greeshma guilty of several other charges, including abduction and destruction of evidence. Nirmala Kumaran Nair was found guilty of tampering with evidence and he has been sentenced to three years in jail. The prosecution earlier sought the death penalty for Greeshma, while her defense requested maximum leniency in sentencing.

The second accused, Greeshma's mother, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence. The incident occurred on October 14, 2022, when Sharon was invited to Greeshma’s house, where she administered the poisoned herbal concoction. He succumbed to the poisoning on October 25, 2022.

From the moment she was brought to court, Greeshma was in tears. Sharon’s father, mother, and sibling had arrived at the court to hear the verdict. Before the judgment was announced, all three were called into the judge’s chamber. The judge read out the 586-page long court ruling.

What did the court note?

The Kerala Police received commendations from the court for conducting a competent investigation. The police adapted their investigative methods to the changing times and effectively utilized circumstantial evidence. The court's verdict highlighted that the accused was aware of the evidence against her and had carried the burden of proof herself from the time of the crime. It was also stated in the judgment that, following the engagement, the accused had engaged in a sexual relationship with Sharon.

The court emphasized that resorting to poison and killing someone when deciding to end a relationship sends a wrong message to society. Even on his deathbed, Sharon continued to love Greeshma. Sharon did not want her to be punished, even though the situation was dire. The court clarified that whether or not Sharon had any complaints was not relevant in this case. It was also noted that despite their ongoing relationship, Greeshma attempted to kill Sharon. The court pointed out that Sharon was aware something was wrong with the juice, which is why he filmed a video.

For 11 days, Sharon lay in the hospital, unable to take even a drop of water. The court observed that Greeshma had betrayed Sharon's trust. Sharon referred to her as "Vava." The murder was carried out without any provocation. The court also mentioned that there was no evidence to support the claim that Sharon had assaulted Greeshma. Despite committing the crime, Greeshma's efforts to maintain control until the end were unsuccessful. When Greeshma called Sharon to her house on October 14, he had no idea that she intended to kill him.

This case sends a message that one should not trust even someone they love. The court clarified that the defendant's age could not be taken into account for leniency. The argument that the defendant hadn't previously been involved in other crimes was also dismissed. The court noted that Greeshma had previously attempted to kill Sharon and that she had repeatedly committed such crimes.

Greeshma has also been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for offence of kidnapping/ abducting to murder (S. 364 IPC) and 5 years of imprisonment for offence under S. 201 IPC.

Prosecution's argument:

The prosecution highlighted that Greeshma’s initial attempt to kill Sharon had failed, prompting her to carefully plan the second attempt through a 'juice challenge'. Medical evidence showed that Sharon suffered excruciating pain for 11 days before ultimately succumbing to his injuries. The prosecution contended that the crime was deliberate and thoroughly planned.

The prosecution emphasized Sharon's shattered dreams, alleging that Greeshma heartlessly destroyed them. "The accused showed no signs of remorse throughout the proceedings. Therefore, she should not be shown any mercy, and the death penalty must be enforced," the prosecution argued during Saturday's hearing.

The trial court on Friday (Jan 17) found Greeshma guilty under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting to murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison), 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC. Her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair was also found guilty under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), while her mother was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Betrayal of love and trust

Sharon Raj, a final-year BSc Radiology student, and Greeshma, a literature student, crossed paths during their time at a private college in Kanyakumari. The two were said to have been in a romantic relationship for over a year, until complications began to surface. The prosecution claimed that Greeshma, intending to end the relationship after her family arranged her marriage to another man, colluded with her mother and uncle to murder Sharon.

According to the chargesheet, on October 14, 2022, Sharon and his friend Rejin visited Greeshma's house in Kanyakumari, where she served Sharon a drink mixed with paraquat. She then offered him juice to mask the bitter taste of the poison. Shortly after leaving her house, Sharon began vomiting and continued to feel unwell while riding back with his friend.

Initially treated at Parassala General Hospital, Sharon was sent home but was readmitted the next day after developing painful sores in his mouth. Despite receiving further medical attention, his condition deteriorated, leading to kidney, liver, and lung failure, ultimately resulting in his death.

Sharon and Greeshma are said to have met during a bus journey to their college and started a relationship in October 2021. However, in March 2022, Greeshma's family arranged her marriage to a military man based on astrological predictions about her first husband's early demise.

The chargesheet claims that Sharon and Greeshma performed ceremonial rituals of tying the sacred thread twice—once at Sharon's house and later at a church in Vettukad—and were physically intimate at a lodge in Thriparappu. Despite their bond, Greeshma decided to end the relationship due to her impending marriage. When Sharon refused to accept this decision, Greeshma allegedly planned and carried out his murder.

