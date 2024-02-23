Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built?

    Uru is a wooden ship or sailing boat handcrafted by skilled artisans and carpenters in Beypore, Kerala. After a break, the construction of two Urus has kickstarted in Beypore.
     

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    Kozhikode: After a hiatus, the traditional ship-building culture of Kerala, 'Uru', has kick-started again in Beypore. At present, two luxury sailing vessels handcrafted by skilled artisans and carpenters are being built. For the past 1500 years, a vibrant culture has thrived on these shores. Beypore Uru is distinguished by excellence and luxury in construction.

    The two large vessels being constructed at Beypore are for businessmen in Qatar. The construction that started four years ago was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive flood in the state also affected its construction. For the past several years, two construction yards in Beypore have been manufacturing Urus. Both these yards depend upon the orders coming from Gulf countries.

    The Beypore Urus are purely made of premium wood, without using any modern techniques. The wood used to build the Uru is still sawed the traditional way, requiring immense expertise.

    The large traditional ships are being built at a height of 140-150 ft.  All the modern facilities are provided on the ship. The construction cost is approximately estimated to be Rs 3 crores, apart from decorative works.

    Arabs invented the science and art of building these ships. They were subsequently known as dhows by the Arabs, and they served as the customary commerce vessels in Arabia. The Arab traders moved their Dhow construction to Malabar (Northern Kerala) decades ago after discovering affluent Kerala, its sturdy timber, trained craftsmen, and its native technology.

    Beypore, a coastal city located 11 kilometres from Kozhikode (Calicut), Kerala, has been a bustling hub for shipbuilding and navigation since the Middle Ages. Known for producing Uru, which was appropriate for the Indian Ocean, the location was on the northern bank of the Chaliyar River estuary. Ludovico da Varthema, an Italian explorer who travelled extensively around the Indian Ocean in the sixteenth century, provided a detailed description of the distinctive characteristics of the ships built in Calicut on India's west coast.

     

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-368 23 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-368 23 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: First year student thrashed by seniors for breaking bee hive in college; bees sting other students anr

    Kerala: First year student thrashed by seniors for breaking bee hive in college; bees sting other students

    Kerala: C-DIT suspends services of printing driving licenses, RC books due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: C-DIT suspends services of printing driving licenses, RC books due to financial crisis

    Kerala: CPM local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode; ex-CPM leader arrested rkn

    Kerala: CPM local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode; ex-CPM leader arrested

    Who was Manohar Joshi, the former Maharashtra CM who passed away at 86? anr

    Who was Manohar Joshi, the former Maharashtra CM who passed away at 86?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in 'Paisa double scam' for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya vkp

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in ‘Paisa double scam’ for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya

    JDU leader Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar Assembly deputy speaker AJR

    BREAKING: JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar Assembly deputy speaker

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Dream debut for Akash Deep as pacer picks 3 wickets; WATCH stellar performance osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Dream debut for Akash Deep as pacer picks 3 wickets in no time; WATCH stellar show

    Demon Slayer 4 to Naruto-7 Anime shows to watch on OTT RBA EAI

    Demon Slayer 4 to Naruto-7 Anime shows to watch on OTT

    IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches in flight's food area; viral video leaves internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches in flight's food area; viral video leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon