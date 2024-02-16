Kerala University Senate meeting turns chaotic; War of words between Minister, VC

The Kerala University Senate meeting to elect a representative to the search committee for the appointment of the VC turned into chaos. Higher Education Minister R Bindu informed that the resolution was passed by the left member not to send a representative to the search committee for the appointment of the VC.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University Senate meeting to elect a representative to the search committee for the appointment of the VC turned into chaos. The VC came forward against Higher Education Minister R Bindu attending the meeting and assuming the chairmanship herself. The minister informed that the resolution was passed by the left member not to send a representative to the search committee for the appointment of the VC. However, the VC stated that the resolution was not passed and that he had called the meeting and underscored that he would recommend a name to the search committee.

The Higher Education Minister, who is the Pro-Chancellor of Kerala University, attends the Senate meeting on rare occasions. The minister read the agenda of the meeting, however, left members opposed the agenda of the meeting. The Left members argued that they could not provide a Senate representative to the search committee. This argument was rejected by the Governor's nominees. Following this, the senate meeting ended in a ruckus.

The meeting was adjourned with the announcement that the resolution had been passed by the Minister of Higher Education. However, VC objected to this. The minister said that she presided over the meeting and had read the agenda. However, the VC claimed that he had summoned the meeting and that, by the rules, he had served as its chairman. Opposition members suggested the name of Senate representative MC Dilip Kumar to the search committee. On the other hand, the Governor's nominees suggested MKC Nair's name.

The Governor's nominees alleged that the minister conspired to disrupt the meeting. M Vincent MLA criticized that UDF members were not given a chance to speak. The MLA said that what the Higher Education Minister did was illegal and no resolution was passed. He also accused the university of not being able to elect a VC.