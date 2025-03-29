Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: A major controversy has erupted at Kerala University after answer sheets from the MBA third-semester exams went missing. According to the teacher responsible for their evaluation, the answer sheets were lost while traveling on a bike. The incident reportedly occurred while the teacher was traveling from Palakkad. Upon realizing the loss, he informed the university authorities.

Kerala University has now decided to take disciplinary action against the teacher involved. The vice-chancellor has sought a report from the Registrar regarding the incident. However, initial reports suggest that the university attempted to cover up the issue. Instead of disclosing the loss of answer sheets, authorities initially announced a re-examination to resolve the matter. It was only after the incident gained media attention that the university decided to take corrective steps.

A total of 71 answer sheets belonging to students from the 2022-2024 batch were lost. These sheets were submitted for evaluation but went missing while in the teacher’s possession. As the evaluation remains incomplete, the university has been unable to declare results, causing significant delays for the affected students.

The lost answer sheets belonged to the "Project Finance" paper of the Finance stream MBA students. Even after ten months since the exams were conducted, there has been no trace of the missing answer sheets, leaving students in distress. The university has now directed students to appear for a re-examination.

What was the explanation of the University and how did the students respond?

The missing answer sheets were handed over to a faculty member for evaluation. According to the university, the teacher, who is from a college in Palakkad, claimed that the answer sheets were lost during travel. The incident came to light after students, frustrated with the delay, reached out to the university seeking clarity.

The university has now directed the affected students to retake the exam. However, students are outraged, questioning why they should bear the consequences of the faculty’s mistake. Some students have reportedly lost job opportunities due to the delay in receiving their final results.

The exam in question was conducted on May 31, 2023. Answer sheets, typically bundled and distributed to faculty for evaluation, were given to the teacher in Palakkad. The university alleges that the teacher lost the sheets while commuting.

Despite repeated student inquiries, the university remained unresponsive for months. It was only after pressure from students that the university finally acknowledged the issue and announced a re-exam. Students have now formally protested via email, demanding a resolution that does not force them to retake the exam.

Many students expressed their distress, stating that preparing for the re-exam under these circumstances is mentally exhausting. The university has maintained that the re-exam is unavoidable despite admitting the gravity of the error. Officials have also stated that action will be taken against the responsible teacher.

