Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

Kottayam: The chargesheet filed in the brutal ragging case at the Government Nursing College in Kottayam describes the incident as an extreme act of cruelty. The investigation team is set to submit the charge sheet to the Ettumanoor court today. The charge sheet is being filed on the 45th day after the accused were arrested.

According to the chargesheet, five senior students continuously harassed six junior students over four months, starting in November. The victims endured severe physical and mental torture, and shockingly, the accused reportedly took pleasure in their suffering. The accused even recorded the assaults on their mobile phones and celebrated their acts of violence.

The charge sheet also states that the accused threatened the victims to prevent them from revealing details of the ragging. The investigation team highlighted that those who were supposed to set an example in patient care engaged in cruel abuse instead. Additionally, the accused were found to have deadly weapons, and they were habitual drug users. It was revealed that the accused extorted money from their victims to fund their drug habits.

A video of a victim being brutally tortured has been cited as crucial evidence in the case. The police confirmed that they conducted a forensic examination of the footage found on the accused students' mobile phones. More evidence related to the ragging incidents was also recovered from their devices.

The case involves 40 witnesses and 32 key documents. While the investigation confirmed that five accused students were responsible for the ragging, it found no involvement of college authorities or hostel wardens, as the victims had not reported the incidents to them earlier.

Kottayam SP Shahul Hameed has emphasized in the charge sheet that the five accused must receive the maximum punishment. He stated that a model investigation was conducted, with scientific evidence and substantial proof collected against the perpetrators. The High Court had earlier denied bail to all five accused.

The police will also submit the anti-ragging affidavits signed by the accused at the time of admission as part of the evidence. Additionally, authorities have announced that anti-ragging awareness campaigns will be intensified in colleges and schools starting next academic year to prevent such incidents.

