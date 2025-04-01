Tough burnt stains? Try THIS 5-minute cleaning method!

Read Full Gallery

Struggling to clean burnt pots? This guide offers a simple 5-minute solution using common household items like vinegar and baking soda to remove stubborn stains without strenuous scrubbing.

Easy Tips For Cleaning Burnt Vessels : Everyone wants their cooking pot to be clean. But sometimes, the pot gets burnt while cooking. Cleaning a burnt pot is truly challenging. Even if you clean it with hand pain, the stain will not go away.

In such a situation, you can easily clean the burnt pot in just 5 minutes with some items at home without hand pain. Let's see how in this post now. Also Read | Chanakya Niti: 4 parenting mistakes done Chanakya says not to do .

Step 1: For this, first put the burnt pot on the stove and pour two glasses of water into it. Step 2: Then add a spoon of vinegar and baking soda to it and mix well. Let the water boil well. All the stains on the pot will be removed while the water is boiling. That stain will mix with the water.

Step 3: Now turn off the stove. Pour the dirty water down. Then, while the pot is still hot, add rock salt and dishwashing soap or liquid and scrub well. Step 4: Then clean with water. Now, if you look, the burnt pot will look brand new. Also Read | How many glasses of water should one drink in the morning? Read on

Latest Videos