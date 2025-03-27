Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

Read Full Article

Kochi: Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has sentenced Susymol, a 24-year-old woman from Chingavanam, Kottayam, also known as 'Thumbippennu', to 10 years of imprisonment for her role as a key intermediary in the Kochi drug trade. The court also ordered her and her associate to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

334 grams of MDMA was seized near Kaloor Stadium in 2023

The case pertains to the seizure of 334 grams of MDMA near Kaloor Stadium. On October 13, 2023, Excise officials arrested four individuals, including a young woman, while they were attempting to sell MDMA brought in from Himachal Pradesh. Following a detailed investigation, the Excise Department confirmed that the arrested woman was Thumbippenni, who was infamous among drug users in the region.

According to the Excise Department, Susymol controlled financial transactions related to drug dealings. She allegedly collected money from buyers and delivered drug packets by hiding them in garbage dumps.

The court also found Amir Suhail, a native of Chengamanad, guilty in the case, while two other accused, Ajmal and Elroy, were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. However, the Excise Department has announced its plan to appeal against their acquittal.

The operation that led to the arrests was conducted by Excise Inspector K.P. Pramod and his team, while Assistant Excise Commissioner T.N. Sudheer led the investigation.

