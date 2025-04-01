Lifestyle

Top 5 Sunscreen Brands Perfect for Summer

1. Neutrogena

Known for its Ultra Sheer range, Neutrogena provides lightweight, non-greasy sunscreens with broad-spectrum UV protection.

2. Lotus Herbals

This Indian brand offers affordable sunscreens with natural ingredients, perfect for protecting your skin while keeping it nourished.

3. Lakmé

Lakmé's Sun Expert range includes matte sunscreens with high SPF, ideal for oily and combination skin types.

4. Plum

Plum's sunscreens are cruelty-free and enriched with antioxidants, offering hydration and sun protection without leaving a white cast.

 

5. Mamaearth

Mamaearth's sunscreens are toxin-free and infused with natural ingredients like aloe vera, making them gentle and effective for daily use.

