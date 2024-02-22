Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today

    A special meeting will be held at Kalpetta Collectorate to address the situation of wild animal attacks in Wayanad. The forest officials of Karnataka and Kerala Forest Departments will participate in the meeting under the leadership of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Wayanad: A special meeting will be held at Kalpetta Collectorate at 10 am today under the leadership of Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to address the situation of wild animal attacks in Wayanad. The forest officials of Karnataka and Kerala Forest Departments will participate in the meeting. The meeting was called to discuss the widespread protests due to the release of radio-collared elephants from Karnataka to the Kerala forest border.

    The minister visited the homes of those who were killed in wild animal attacks yesterday evening. Meanwhile, a new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) has taken charge in Wayanad in the wake of continuous wildlife attacks. Eastern Circle CCF K Vijayanand has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate the activities related to human-animal conflicts.

    Currently, the temporary office is at the Mananthavady North DFO Office Campus. A new room, including a war room, will be set up soon. Meanwhile, the Mananthavady Diocese will fast today, demanding that the wild animal attack in the Wayanad district be resolved soon for all. A demonstration and public meeting have been decided in Kalpetta city. The protest will start at 10 am this morning. The evening meeting will be inaugurated by Mar Joseph Pamplany, Metropolitan Archbishop's House, Thalassery. The bishops of Mananthavady and Thamarassery will participate in the meeting. 

    The mission of catching Belur Makhna has entered its 12th day. The elephant has been in the Karnataka area for the past 72 hours. The mission team continues to check the signal from the radio collar. The tracking expert and sharpshooter Nawab Ali Khan arrived in Wayanad to join the Belur Makhna Mission. A team of four technical experts from the Wildlife Institute also reached Wayanad. The officials stated that the elephant can be drugged only after crossing the Kerala border. Meanwhile, the tiger attacked two cows left to graze in the Pulpally area on the last day.    

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 22 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check

    Kerala: Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala

    Kerala: Plus Two model exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: Plus Two model exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode; probe begins

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellors absence anr

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellor's absence

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    Explained: Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    Kerala news live 22 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

    US First Dog 'Commander' exits White House, now with Joe Biden's relatives

    US First Dog 'Commander' exits White House, now with Joe Biden's relatives

    Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in crosswalk will not face charges

    Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in crosswalk will not face charges

    World Thinking Day 2024: Empowering messages to celebrate sisterhood RKK EAI

    World Thinking Day 2024: Empowering messages to celebrate sisterhood

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon