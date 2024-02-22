Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad

Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav paid a visit to the kin of victims killed in wild animal attacks in Wayanad on Wednesday (Feb 21). He ensured all possible help to the families by the central government.

Wayanad: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav met the families of the victims who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad in the last few days. A special meeting will be held at Kalpetta Collectorate at 10 am today to address the situation of wild animal attacks in Wayanad. The forest officials of Karnataka and Kerala Forest Departments will participate in the meeting. The Union Minister also asked the Kerala BJP to extend all support to the families to ensure a harmonious man-animal coexistence.

Taking to X, the Union Minister wrote, "Met the families of Prajeesh, Paul and Ajeesh, who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad recently. Their loss is irreparable. Assured them the government, led by PM Shri @narendramodiji, stands with the families in their hour of grief. We will ensure full support to get their lives back on track. I pray the departed souls rest in eternal peace. Also asked members of @BJP4Keralam to extend all possible help to the people in the region to ensure a harmonious man-animal coexistence."

In another heartwrenching post on 'X', the Union Minister shared his interaction with a young child who lost his father in the recent man-animal conflict.

"Pains my heart to know that young Alna has lost her father Ajeesh to the man-animal conflict in Wayanad. Truly appreciate her strength of character which she displayed in our meeting, and the clarity with which she put forth her expectations from the government, even in the face of grief. Alna sure is a daughter to be proud of. Assured her that the @BJP4India government at the Centre stands by her family," Yadav posted.

Before visiting Wayanad, the Environment Minister also visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and reviewed the state of man-animal conflicts in the region.

