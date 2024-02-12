Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Two injured in shootout at bar in Kochi after brawl over service

    Following a disagreement about alcohol service, a firing occurred at Edassery bar in Kathirikadavu near Kochi late Sunday (Feb 11) night. The shooting injured two staff members of the bar. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Kochi: A shootout that occurred late Sunday night (Feb 11) at a bar in Kadavanthra has prompted police to begin an investigation. A gunshot occurred in the Edassery bar, injuring three staff members. One of them is in critical condition. Bar employees Sijin and Akhilnath were injured. They were admitted to a private hospital in the city. 

    Sijin had a bullet wound to the abdomen while Akhilnath received a thigh wound. Both of them are receiving treatment at Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam. Sijin has been admitted to the intensive care unit due to his serious condition.

    The incident happened on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., after a staff dispute over alcohol service led to an altercation with a group from outside the bar.
    Before attacking the bar manager, the four attackers injured the staff members with air pistols. The suspects drove away from the scene. The Ernakulam North Police initiated an inquiry and were examining documentary evidence, such as security camera recordings. According to the police, the assailants came in a rented car from Muvattupuzha. The car number was obtained from the CCTV visuals - KL 51 B 2194.

    (Further details are awaited)
     

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
