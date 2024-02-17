Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Two held for operating bus services allegedly under influence of alcohol at Thrissur

    The police informed that they have taken steps, including canceling the licenses of both accused. The police also stated that they would intensify the inspection in the coming days.

    Thrissur: The Kunnamkulam police took swift action by arresting a bus driver and conductor for allegedly operating their service while under the influence of alcohol and in possession of the banned tobacco product, Hans. The individuals apprehended were identified as Sreekrishnan (46) , driver of the MKK bus and Ajith, who served as the conductor of the Feesumon bus. Additionally, both buses involved in the incident were seized by the police. The arrest was carried out by a police team led by Kunnamkulam Principal Sub-Inspector Mahesh.

    Last day, a private bus traveling from Kunnamkulam to Thrissur rammed into the handrail of the bridge, and several people were injured. The Kunnamkulam police have intensified the inspection of the private bus following this incident. The police informed that they have taken steps, including canceling the licenses of both accused. The police also stated that they would intensify the inspection in the coming days.


     

