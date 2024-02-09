Kerala: Titanic-like shipwreck found by scuba team in Varkala

The wreckage of the ship was discovered by Varkala Water Sports, which was conducting scuba diving off the coast of Varkala under the District Tourism Promotion Council. The ship is 45 meters deep in the sea on the Nedunganda coast near Anchuthengu Fort, eight kilometers from Varkala.

Thiruvananthapuram: A scuba team captured footage of a decades-old ship from the bottom of the sea in Varkala. The ship was found at a depth of 45 meters near the Nedunganda coast, near Anchuthengu Fort. The ship is believed to be the remains of a Dutch ship that sank off the coast of Varkala centuries ago.

The wreckage of the ship was discovered by Varkala Water Sports, which was conducting scuba diving off the coast of Varkala under the District Tourism Promotion Council. The 50-meter-long vessel, which appears to be 12 m wide , is completely covered in moss. The ship is 45 meters deep in the sea on the Nedunganda coast near Anchuthengu Fort, eight kilometers from Varkala.

A four-member group spotted the ship at sea. However, due to the depth of the sea, it was difficult to capture more views of the ship. However, the team is happy as they have made a rare discovery. The locals concluded that it may be the remains of a Dutch ship that was attacked centuries ago in the Varkala-Anchuthengu Fort area.

The fishermen in the area earlier found the ship in the area. Scuba diving was started on the Varkala coast in 2021. The scuba team found the Titanic in Varkala while on a trip to find new places for diving.