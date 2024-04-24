Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Thrissur farmers face crisis as low yields push them into financial distress

    Farmers in Thrissur, Kerala, are facing a crisis after experiencing unexpectedly low yields in their paddy harvest. Despite their efforts and investments in cultivation, many farmers were shocked by the meager amount of paddy they were able to harvest. 
     

    Kerala: Thrissur farmers face crisis as low yields push them into financial distress anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    Thrissur: The farmers of Chettupuzha were left devastated after harvesting their paddy, as the yield was unexpectedly low. This shocking outcome has pushed rice farmers to the brink of despair, with some contemplating suicide as they had hoped the harvest would alleviate their financial struggles.

    Farmers who cultivated crops in Chettupuzha, spanning across Thrissur Corporation and Arimbur Panchayat limits, suffered heavy losses due to untimely rains and bacterial infection in the paddy plants. Their hopes were shattered as the yield plummeted drastically compared to previous years, with some reporting only a fraction of their usual harvest. For instance, a farmer who cultivated on one and a half acres of land managed to harvest only seven sacks of paddy, a stark contrast to the usual yield of up to 65 sacks in previous years.

    Last year, Supplyco received 55 sacks of paddy, whereas this year, it only acquired 7 sacks. Many farmers obtained 55 kg in one bag and a total of 385 kg in seven bags. Harvesting one acre costs Rs 2500, and there are additional expenses for transportation. Unfortunately, the current yield is insufficient to even offset the expenses incurred in harvesting.

    Many farmers have invested tens of thousands of rupees in weed and waste plant removal. Following this, the land must be plowed and leveled with a tractor twice. Additionally, laborers are hired to remove the bitterness from the soil, sow and cultivate the paddy, which costs about Rs 5000 per acre. Fertilizers are also necessary at various growth stages, incurring additional expenses. Furthermore, weeding is conducted as the rice grains mature to eliminate emerging weeds.

    Transporting water for irrigation also adds to the financial burden, as rice cultivation demands a substantial water supply during its growth stages. Faced with such financial challenges, farmers often resort to taking advance loans to fund their farming operations. Typically, they repay these loans with interest once they sell their harvested paddy. However, this year, many farmers are struggling to even cover the interest on the borrowed amount due to the poor yield.

    The heavy rains in September submerged the crops, causing significant damage to agriculture. Due to the lack of proper drainage systems, there was no mechanism in place to pump out the excess water, exacerbating the crisis. The inability to quickly drain the water further compounded the agricultural challenges. Having a pump set would have facilitated the timely removal of water, helping to mitigate the damage to the crops.

    The district administration had approved the installation of a 50 HP motor pump set as part of the Re-Build Kerala project. Despite investing significant funds and constructing the building on the field, the Kerala Land Development Corporation authorities have not installed the motor pump set for the past three years. With the crops in the field destroyed by bacteria, farmers in Chettupuzha are now uncertain about their next steps.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala gears up for 'Kottikalasam' today ahead of polling on April 26 anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala gears up for 'Kottikalasam' today ahead of polling on April 26

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala to wrap up election campaign today rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala to wrap up election campaign today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thrissur set for intense battle as three fronts vie for victory anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thrissur set for intense battle as three fronts vie for victory

    Kerala: Maoists presence in Wayanad; Calls for boycott of Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala: Maoists presence in Wayanad; Calls for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-93 April 24 2024: Check todays winning ticket prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-93 April 24 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: From Chandrababu Naidu to Pawayn Kalan, meet Andhra Pradesh's Rs 100 cr club leaders AJR

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: From Chandrababu Naidu to Pawayn Kalan, meet Andhra Pradesh's Rs 100 cr club leaders

    israel hamas conflict Chaos across US universities as pro-Palestine campus protests intensify amid Gaza war; WATCH viral videos snt

    Chaos across US universities as pro-Palestine campus protests intensify amid Gaza war; WATCH viral videos

    Who is Fahadh Faasil? Aavesham star trolled for saying there's more to do with life than watching film RBA

    Who is Fahadh Faasil? Aavesham star trolled for saying 'there's more to do with life than watching films'

    Tesla not coming to India anytime soon? Elon Musk's firm aims to use existing factories for low-cost cars snt

    Tesla not coming to India anytime soon? Elon Musk's firm aims to use existing factories for low-cost cars

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan DECLARES assets cars bikes more gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan DECLARES assets

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon