Kerala: Thalassery court sentences 4 RSS workers to life for murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has sentenced four RSS workers - Pranu Babu, Nidhish, Shijil, and Ujesh - to life imprisonment for the 2011 murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf in Thalassery.

Kerala: Thalassery court sentences 4 RSS workers to life for murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has sentenced four RSS workers to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each for the 2011 murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf in Thalassery. The convicted individuals, Pranu Babu, Nidhish, Shijil, and Ujesh, were identified as the first four accused in the case.

Also Read: Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report

The chargesheet, filed by the Koothuparamba police, implicated a total of eight individuals linked to the BJP-RSS, alleging that Ashraf was murdered as part of a political vendetta. Ashraf was brutally hacked to death on May 19, 2011.

In the court's ruling, the fifth and sixth accused, M.R. Sreejith and P. Bineesh, were acquitted, while the seventh and eighth accused, Shijin and Sujith, passed away prior to the trial.

Also Read: Kerala: Thenkurissi honour killing convicts get life imprisonment

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report dmn

Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-793 October 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-793 October 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Gold Rate October 28 2024: Rate of 8 gram DROPS; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 28 2024: Rate of 8 gram DROPS; Check details

Kerala: Thenkurissi honour killing convicts get life imprisonment dmn

Kerala: Thenkurissi honour killing convicts get life imprisonment

Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala police's FIR cites conspiracy to incite riots dmn

Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala police's FIR cites conspiracy to incite riots

Recent Stories

Ambani Diwali 2024 gift Cashews almonds and raisins for Reliance Industries staff watch unboxing video gcw

Ambani's Diwali 2024 gift: Cashews, almonds and raisins for Reliance staff | WATCH unboxing video

football Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager snt

Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager

This rare penis ring not only monitors your nighttime erection activity but also tracks overall health shk

Gamechanger for men's health? Now, wearable penis device can detect impotency, heart conditions & more

Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025 gcw

Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025

PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's sizzling photoshoot in yellow saree stuns fans; SEE pics dmn

PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's sizzling photoshoot in yellow saree stuns fans; SEE pics

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon