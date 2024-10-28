Kerala: Thalassery court sentences 4 RSS workers to life for murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has sentenced four RSS workers - Pranu Babu, Nidhish, Shijil, and Ujesh - to life imprisonment for the 2011 murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf in Thalassery.

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has sentenced four RSS workers to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each for the 2011 murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf in Thalassery. The convicted individuals, Pranu Babu, Nidhish, Shijil, and Ujesh, were identified as the first four accused in the case.

Also Read: Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report

The chargesheet, filed by the Koothuparamba police, implicated a total of eight individuals linked to the BJP-RSS, alleging that Ashraf was murdered as part of a political vendetta. Ashraf was brutally hacked to death on May 19, 2011.

In the court's ruling, the fifth and sixth accused, M.R. Sreejith and P. Bineesh, were acquitted, while the seventh and eighth accused, Shijin and Sujith, passed away prior to the trial.

Also Read: Kerala: Thenkurissi honour killing convicts get life imprisonment

Latest Videos