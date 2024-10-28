Kerala: Thenkurissi honour killing convicts get life imprisonment

Palakkad court sentenced Cheruthuppallur Suresh and Prabhukumar to life imprisonment for honour killing of Aneesh, who married Haritha against her family's wishes.

Palakkad: The Palakkad District Additional Sessions Court has sentenced Cheruthuppallur Suresh and Cheruthuppallur Prabhukumar to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 each in the Thenkurissi honour killing case. The verdict was delivered by Judge R. Vinayaka Rao. Upon hearing their sentences, the convicts displayed no remorse.

The case involves the murder of Aneesh, who was killed by Haritha's father and uncle for marrying her against her family's wishes. Haritha's uncle, Suresh, is the first accused, while her father, Prabhukumar, is the second. Haritha's testimony played a critical role in securing the conviction of both men.

Aneesh, 27, and Haritha, 19, had a long-term relationship and married without their families' consent. Tragically, their marriage was cut short when Aneesh was murdered on Christmas Day in 2020, just 88 days after their wedding. Prior to the murder, there were attempts to reconcile the couple with Haritha's family, but these efforts were unsuccessful. During a police intervention, Haritha's father threatened Aneesh, warning that he would be killed within 90 days if he did not stay away from Haritha.

The convicted individuals have not sought bail since their initial request was denied by the court.

