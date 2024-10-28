Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report

The Kerala High Court has granted a two-month stay on proceedings in the POCSO case against Asianet News. Justice A Badaruddin questioned the prosecution's claims and the police's handling of the case, suggesting it may be politically motivated. 

Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order staying further proceedings in the POCSO case against Asianet News. Granting the stay on a plea seeking to quash the charge sheet, Justice A Badaruddin granted asked, "Wasn't the report on drug abuse among children made with good intent?"

Also Read: Kerala: Thenkurissi honour killing convicts get life imprisonment

The court's intervention comes just as trial proceedings were set to begin in the Kozhikode District Additional Sessions Court. The High Court has paused all related proceedings, including trial, for two months. During the hearing, Justice Badaruddin raised concerns about the prosecution's claims that the report included scenes filmed with different individuals, asking rhetorically if similar cases should be filed against filmmakers.

Lawyer B Raman Pillai, representing Asianet News, argued that the case was politically motivated, to which the court responded that it appears so. Justice Badaruddin also questioned whether the police had encountered difficulties in framing the case, emphasizing that the report was intended to alert society to the dangers of drug abuse.

The court has scheduled a detailed hearing of the arguments presented in the petition by Asianet News and has asked the government to provide a response. The case against the news organization was initiated by the Vellayil police in Kozhikode, following a complaint lodged by PV Anvar MLA.

Also Read: Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala police's FIR cites conspiracy to incite riots

