'Fair delimitation!' Stalin urges PM Modi to assure Tamil Nadu won't lose Parliament seats (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly assure that states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively controlled population growth, will not be penalised during the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Speaking as the Prime Minister's visits Tamil Nadu, Stalin demanded a firm guarantee that the percentage share of parliamentary seats for southern states would remain unchanged.

“Standing on Tamil soil, the Prime Minister must give a clear guarantee: Tamil Nadu and other states that have successfully controlled population growth will not be penalised in the impending delimitation exercise,” Stalin said in a strong statement on X. “Their share of parliamentary seats in percentage terms must remain untouched.”

The Chief Minister further urged the Prime Minister to back this assurance with a constitutional amendment in Parliament to ensure what he called a “#FairDelimitation.” He warned that failure to do so would deepen the perception of unfairness among southern states and fuel long-standing regional concerns over political representation and federal equity.

The delimitation process, aimed at redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies based on the latest population data, has become a flashpoint between the north and south. Southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala, argue that their success in controlling population growth — largely due to investments in education, healthcare, and family planning — should not lead to a reduction in their political voice.

Critics of the current delimitation formula point out that states with higher population growth rates stand to gain more Lok Sabha seats, creating a skew in favour of northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Southern leaders have consistently raised concerns that this would erode the principle of cooperative federalism and punish states for good governance.

Stalin’s remarks come amid heightened political focus on delimitation, expected to take effect after the 2026 freeze ends.

