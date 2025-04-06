user
user icon

Why Anupam Kher fought to keep his role in Silver Linings Playbook against De Niro

Anupam Kher fought to keep his role in Silver Linings Playbook against De Niro after De Niro wanted to cut the scene?

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

In the world of cinema, few moments stand out as much as when two acting legends cross paths. Such was the case on the set of Silver Linings Playbook, where veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher found himself in a pivotal scene alongside Hollywood icon Robert De Niro. However, this collaboration was not without its challenges. During rehearsals, De Niro expressed doubts about Kher's character being part of a particular scene, believing it didn't align with the storyline. This unexpected critique set the stage for a dramatic off-screen moment.

article_image2

Anupam Kher, known for his self-respect, decided to address the situation head-on. Despite being relatively unknown in Hollywood at the time, Kher approached director David O. Russell and passionately explained why his character's presence was essential to the scene. His argument was not only logical but also delivered with conviction, earning the attention of the entire cast and crew, including Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. The director, in a moment of deliberation, turned to De Niro for his final opinion. To everyone's surprise, De Niro gave his nod of approval, allowing Kher to remain in the scene.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great


article_image3

This incident, as recounted by Kher's stepson Sikandar Kher, highlights the actor's unwavering determination and belief in his craft. Sikandar shared this anecdote during a podcast, emphasizing the life lessons he learned from his stepfather. He described Kher's tenacity as a defining trait, recalling how the actor had previously fought for roles in his early career, even when faced with rejection and financial struggles. The Silver Linings Playbook episode serves as a testament to Kher's ability to stand tall in the face of adversity, even when pitted against some of the biggest names in the industry.

 

article_image4

Anupam Kher's experience on the set of Silver Linings Playbook is more than just a story. But it is a reflection of his broader journey as an actor. From his humble beginnings in India to sharing the screen with Hollywood legends, Anupam Kher's career is an inspiration for aspiring artists worldwide. His ability to navigate cultural and professional barriers with grace and determination underscores the universal language of storytelling and the power of self-belief.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on ATG

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival ATG

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival

Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy ATG

'Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know ATG

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know

Its my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka ATG

'It's my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka

Recent Stories

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens gcw

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens

Bhool Chuk Maaf brings new tracks: Details on Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Shoot in Varanasi MEG

Bhool Chuk Maaf brings new tracks: Details on Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Shoot in Varanasi

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH) dmn

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH)

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories ddr

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss snt

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

Video Icon
Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Americans Protest Against Trump’s Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Americans Protest Against Trump’s Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon