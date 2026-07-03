The Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-59 draw occurs on Friday, July 3, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Organized by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, official results will be published after the draw. The top prize is Rs 1 crore for a Rs 40 ticket, with several other prize tiers available.

The KeralaLottery Suvarna Keralam SK-59 draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 3, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. Organised by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly draw will be conducted as per the official schedule, and the results will be released later today.

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The draw will begin at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Immediately after the draw concludes, the winning numbers will be published through official channels. The detailed, gazetted result is expected to be made available later in the day, allowing participants to verify their ticket numbers.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-59 lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40. The first prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while several additional prize categories will also be announced, including second, third and consolation prizes, along with lower-tier rewards for matching eligible ticket numbers.

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Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only after the official results are declared. The Kerala State Lotteries Department recommends checking the gazette notification before initiating any prize claim. Winners must ensure that all claim procedures are completed within the stipulated deadline and comply with the department's verification requirements.

Prize money is subject to applicable government deductions, including tax and agent commission wherever relevant. Winners of higher-value prizes may also be required to submit identity documents and other supporting paperwork before the prize amount is released.

As of now, the Suvarna Keralam SK-59 winning numbers have not been announced. Readers should wait for the official declaration, which is expected shortly after the draw begins at 3 PM. Until then, any circulating lists or unofficial winning numbers should be treated with caution.

This page will be updated once the Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the official results. Ticket holders are encouraged to rely only on authorised sources to confirm the winning numbers and prize details.

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