The Puthencruz Police, along with a forensic team, have started an investigation. The body has been shifted to a mortuary for identification. Cops are now looking into recent missing person cases filed in the area to identify the deceased.

Ernakulam: A decomposed body, believed to be that of a man, was found floating in a pond at Pankode near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district. The body is suspected to have been in the water for several days, making identification difficult.

The body was discovered in an irrigation pond located on agricultural land owned by Paulose of Karattekkuzhiveli. According to local residents, a strong foul smell had been emanating from the area for some time, raising suspicions. Concerned by the odour, locals searched the surroundings and eventually found the body floating in the pond. They immediately informed the police.

Following the alert, personnel from the Puthencruz Police Station reached the spot and secured the area. A forensic team was also deployed to conduct a preliminary examination and collect evidence that could help determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

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After completing the initial procedures at the scene, officials shifted the body to a mortuary for further examination. A post-mortem is expected to provide more clarity on the cause of death and help investigators establish whether any foul play was involved.

Police have not yet been able to identify the deceased. As part of the investigation, officers are reviewing recent missing person complaints registered in and around the Kolenchery region. They are also gathering information from nearby residents and examining available evidence.

Further details are expected to emerge once the post-mortem report is received and the identity of the deceased is confirmed.

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