The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-630 draw is scheduled for today, July 2, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, with other cash prizes also available. Official results will be published after the draw concludes.

The KeralaLottery Karunya Plus KN-630 draw is scheduled to take place today, July 2, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly draw will begin at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, while the official results are expected to be published after the draw process is completed.

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As of now, the winning numbers have not yet been announced. Ticket holders are advised to wait for the official declaration and verify their numbers only through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's authorised result publication.

The Kerala Lottery is one of India's oldest and most trusted government-run lottery systems, offering participants an opportunity to win substantial cash prizes through transparent and regulated weekly draws. Every Thursday, the Karunya Plus lottery attracts a large number of buyers from across the state.

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For the KN-630 draw, the first prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while the second prize is Rs 30 lakh and thrid prize Rs 5 lakh. Several additional prizes are also up for grabs across multiple categories, ensuring that many ticket holders have a chance to win.

Following the announcement, participants should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the officially released winning list. Winners are advised to verify their results using the official Kerala Lottery gazette before initiating the prize claim process.

Prize winners must submit their original lottery ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents within the stipulated claim period prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Any discrepancies should be addressed only through official channels.

As anticipation builds ahead of today's draw, lottery enthusiasts are closely tracking the LIVE updates. The complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN-630 lottery will be available immediately after the draw concludes.

Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE as the official winning numbers, prize-wise results and ticket details are announced later this afternoon.

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