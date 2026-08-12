A man in Ranni brutally thrashed his own mother just because she refused to give him money for alcohol. The shocking incident happened in Karikulam Pazhavangadi.

Pathanamthitta: A son brutally attacked his mother simply because she wouldn't give him money to buy alcohol. The incident took place in Karikulam Pazhavangadi in Ranni. The son, identified as Joby Jacob George (43), even broke his mother's finger. The Ranni police have now taken him into custody.

Joby attacked his mother and broke her finger with a stick when she refused his demand for money. This happened on Sunday around 2:30 PM. Police say Joby is a habitual alcoholic and regularly harassed his mother for money. In the past, too, complaints were filed against him for assaulting her.

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Usually, the police would just summon him to the station, give him a warning, and let him go. But this Sunday, the attack was much more brutal. He dragged his mother out of the cowshed and smashed her head against a wall. The blow from the stick caused a fracture in her finger. The Ranni police registered a case. A team led by Sub Inspector Sibi S, including officers Nithin and Aseeb Azeez, arrested Joby. He was later produced in court and has been remanded to judicial custody.

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