The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for its weekly Karunya Plus draw. The first prize awarded was Rs 1 crore, with numerous other cash rewards available across multiple prize categories. Winners are instructed to verify their ticket numbers with official sources like the Government Gazette.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the results of the Karunya Plus KN-630 weekly lottery draw held on Thursday, July 2. The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Directorate of State Lotteries, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the winning numbers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number PZ902530. The winning ticket was sold through the Palakkad agency, making it the biggest winner of this week's Karunya Plus draw.

The second prize of Rs 30 lakh has gone to ______. Besides the top two prizes, the lottery also announced winners across several other prize categories, including the third prize of Rs 5 lakh, fourth prize of Rs 5,000, fifth prize of Rs 2,000, sixth prize of Rs 1,000, seventh prize of Rs 500, eighth prize of Rs 200, and consolation prizes, giving thousands of participants an opportunity to win cash rewards.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-630 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: PZ902530

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 902530

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: PV358141

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: PV339420

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0663, 0782, 1580, 1585, 1654, 2948, 3151, 3465, 3848, 4509, 4593, 4879, 5076, 6870, 7537, 7651, 8186, 8803, 9750

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0908, 2304, 3560, 7008, 8701, 9592

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0883, 0974, 1486, 1783, 2585, 2727, 3028, 3402, 3977, 4776, 4783, 5606, 5719, 6335, 6417, 6949, 7192, 7631, 7813, 7831, 7872, 8511, 8758, 9290, 9819

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0023, 0263, 0295, 0511, 0646, 0825, 0927, 0980, 1387, 1483, 1502, 1521, 1613, 1623, 1649, 1777, 1835, 2135, 2142, 2145, 2306, 2307, 2459, 2539, 2570, 2579, 2628, 2900, 2952, 3356, 3496, 3676, 4141, 4146, 4204, 4446, 4481, 4484, 4816, 4851, 4918, 4995, 5178, 5203, 5299, 5526, 5553, 5673, 5693, 5697, 5905, 5952, 6011, 6160, 6241, 6267, 6327, 6409, 6670, 7436, 7452, 7788, 8063, 8162, 8224, 8415, 8587, 8814, 8897, 8901, 8935, 9390, 9523, 9691, 9739, 9895

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0411, 0545, 0668, 0709, 0788, 0827, 0868, 1013, 1162, 1242, 1354, 1532, 1618, 1810, 1827, 1970, 2080, 2122, 2187, 2355, 2443, 2513, 2756, 3005, 3233, 3407, 3652, 3814, 3841, 3874, 3962, 4284, 4319, 4660, 4667, 4880, 4941, 5029, 5237, 5280, 5331, 5368, 5382, 5645, 5678, 5706, 5913, 5944, 6332, 6491, 6526, 6621, 6721, 6769, 6833, 6944, 6976, 7085, 7437, 7482, 7489, 7625, 7665, 7726, 7846, 7863, 7873, 8027, 8449, 8554, 8640, 8731, 8759, 8785, 8790, 8791, 8810, 9015, 9628, 9806, 9812, 9846, 9910, 9918

9th Prize – Rs 100: 7141, 9875, 4152, 2221, 4507, 3994, 1988, 9040, 4932, 0664, 8961, 4333, 3569, 9808, 1370, 2222, 7723, 7856, 3211, 5171, 9180, 3918, 6605, 8998, 3107, 1002, 1049, 5794, 9048, 6559, 8020, 8039, 5900, 7653, 1878, 9908, 3748, 7252, 2391, 0536, 6516, 0642, 9021, 6979, 3396, 9553, 2665, 4460, 7536, 4859, 6023, 1993, 0266, 5258, 6396, 8829, 4292, 3119, 9849, 2359, 4447, 9769, 5696, 0162, 0005, 4590, 8248, 2648, 0464, 9770, 1862, 2583, 0105, 0068, 5862, 7619, 0929, 0792, 6461, 1375, 2879, 7399, 4013, 5548, 6896, 3956, 8290, 5248, 9632, 8426, 1990, 8581, 8135, 8498, 9903, 9190, 7016, 2930, 7024, 9400, 7291, 8253, 8364, 9747, 9597, 0573, 1820, 5087, 2429, 6467, 4097, 1860, 9549, 1488, 7852, 1353, 1011, 0577, 1524, 2967, 5523

The Kerala Lottery is among India's oldest government-run lottery systems and is known for its transparent and regulated draw process. The Karunya Plus lottery is held every Thursday and continues to attract a large number of ticket buyers across the state due to its lucrative prize structure.

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette or the Directorate of State Lotteries' published results before claiming their prize. Lottery authorities have urged participants to rely only on official sources and avoid fraudulent messages or unauthorised websites.

Prize winners must submit the original lottery ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents within the prescribed claim period. The ticket should be kept in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during verification.

With the Karunya Plus KN-630 draw now concluded, participants are already looking forward to the next Kerala Lottery draw, hoping to win one of the state's most coveted government lottery prizes.