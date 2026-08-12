The Parassala police have booked a young man for allegedly barging into a mobile shop and thrashing an employee. The fight was reportedly over a phone given for service and a dispute about money.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Parassala police have filed a case against a young man for allegedly forcing his way into a mobile shop and beating up an employee. The accused has been identified as Akshay, a resident of Neduvanvila.

The incident took place on Monday night around 8:45 PM at the 'Universal Mobile Shop', located near Gandhi Park in Parassala. The shop's employee, 22-year-old Sreedev from Muriyankara, was the one who got attacked.

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According to the complaint, the whole issue started because of a phone Akshay had previously given to the shop for a service claim. He demanded the phone back, blocked Sreedev, and started shouting at him. He then allegedly threatened to kill the employee if he wasn't given money. After this, he brutally thrashed Sreedev, hitting him on the back of the head, his ear, and his cheek.

The police have collected the CCTV footage from the shop. They confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is now underway.

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