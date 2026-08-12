Police have arrested three men for breaking into a house in Navaikulam, brutally attacking a bedridden man, and robbing him. The gang hacked the victim before stealing his cash and mobile phone.

Three men have been arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for a shocking crime where they broke into a house, attacked a bedridden man, and robbed him.

The arrested men are Biju and Manish, both from Kallambalam, and Prasad Jose from Parippally. The incident took place around 1 AM at Chittaayikkode in Navaikulam.

The victim, 58-year-old Anil Kumar, has been bedridden for a year after being paralysed from the waist down. The gang broke into his house and demanded money. When Anil Kumar refused, they attacked him with a sword, hacking his leg and injuring him badly.

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The attackers then stole ₹3,750 that was kept near his bed, along with a mobile phone worth ₹20,000, and fled the scene.

Neighbours heard the commotion and rushed to help. They, along with the police, found Anil Kumar bleeding heavily from his leg. He was immediately taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Kallambalam police launched an investigation and quickly arrested the three accused. A court has since remanded them to custody.

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