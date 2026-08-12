Union Minister J.P. Nadda has told Kerala MPs that an AIIMS for the state will be announced at the right time and in the right place. But this comes just as Union Minister Suresh Gopi has sparked a new debate, first backing Thrissur and now suggesting Alappuzha for the new hospital.

New Delhi: Union Minister J.P. Nadda has given an assurance to MPs from Kerala that an AIIMS for the state will be announced at the 'right time and in the right place'. He said this in a meeting with the state's MPs in Delhi, after K.C. Venugopal brought up the issue. The MPs strongly pushed for the Centre to approve Kerala's long-pending demand. On a separate note, the FCRA bill is not on the Parliament's agenda for tomorrow. The recommendation to send it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has also not been included, making it unlikely to be passed this session.

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Meanwhile, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who had earlier said the AIIMS should be in Thrissur, has now created a stir. He said that an AIIMS for Kerala is definitely coming, and that there will be 'appropriate politics' involved. He also claimed that the state government has not yet completed the necessary procedures and submitted them to the Centre. According to him, the location must have all the necessary facilities. He also mentioned that K. Muraleedharan had earlier offered 10 different sites.

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Gopi said the hospital should also benefit people in the bordering areas and be easily accessible. He made it clear that his suggestion for Alappuzha is not driven by regionalism. He described Alappuzha as a place that has 'nosedived' in every way, and said even its medical college is in a pathetic condition. The minister made these comments while speaking at an event in Delhi.