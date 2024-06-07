Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Suresh Gopi's success is an inspiration for BJP workers...' says BJP state president K Surendran

    K Surendran, Kerala's BJP Chief, commends Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur as a role model for party workers. Gopi's success, despite initial challenges in other constituencies, underscores the importance of focused grassroots efforts. 
     

    Kerala: 'Suresh Gopi's success is an inspiration for BJP workers...' says BJP state president K Surendran Asianet news interview anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran highlighted Suresh Gopi's win in Thrissur as a beacon for BJP workers. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Surendran emphasized that despite facing challenges in one constituency, Gopi's victory in Thrissur demonstrated the power of diligent local engagement and hard work.

    Surendran emphasized the importance of adopting a constituency-centric approach, inspired by Suresh Gopi's example. He mentioned that there are no barriers for Shobha Surendran to work effectively from Alappuzha. Additionally, he suggested that if Jose K Mani had chosen to join the NDA instead of the LDF, he could have secured the Kottayam parliamentary seat. According to Surendran, Padmaja's induction into the BJP was successfully executed in Thrissur, indicating a growing trend of more individuals joining the party.

    K Surendran clarified that while he didn't initially suggest Sulthan Bathery would be transformed into Ganapativattom without prior knowledge, the public's acceptance of the idea resulted in increased votes for Sulthan Bathery.

    K Surendran highlighted that while the campaigns of LDF and UDF focused on defeating the BJP, the party learned from past experiences. Over the last two years, the BJP diligently prepared, resulting in increased vote shares and winning six constituencies in the recent election. Surendran credited this success to thorough groundwork and the impact of Prime Minister Modi's campaign in Kerala. Additionally, fielding strong candidates played a crucial role in augmenting the party's vote share and securing seats in the state, according to Surendran.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report

    Kerala: BJP's Suresh Gopi likely to be Union Minister in Modi's third government anr

    BREAKING: Kerala BJP leader Suresh Gopi likely to get Union Minister role in Modi 3.0

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-383 June 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-383 June 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts June 7 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan anr

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan

    Recent Stories

    Chirag Paswan: Check Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader net worth family car assets films and more gcw

    Chirag Paswan: Check LJP (RV) leader's net worth, cars and more

    Rajnath Singh proposes Narendra Modi for NDA leader; Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari rally behind: Top quotes AJR

    Rajnath Singh proposes Narendra Modi for NDA leader; Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari rally behind: Top quotes

    Salman Khan REBUKED Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya Rai? ATG

    Salman Khan REBUKED Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya Rai?

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report

    Nagaland state lottery June 07, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 07, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon