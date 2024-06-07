Kerala: 'Suresh Gopi's success is an inspiration for BJP workers...' says BJP state president K Surendran

K Surendran, Kerala's BJP Chief, commends Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur as a role model for party workers. Gopi's success, despite initial challenges in other constituencies, underscores the importance of focused grassroots efforts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran highlighted Suresh Gopi's win in Thrissur as a beacon for BJP workers. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Surendran emphasized that despite facing challenges in one constituency, Gopi's victory in Thrissur demonstrated the power of diligent local engagement and hard work.

Surendran emphasized the importance of adopting a constituency-centric approach, inspired by Suresh Gopi's example. He mentioned that there are no barriers for Shobha Surendran to work effectively from Alappuzha. Additionally, he suggested that if Jose K Mani had chosen to join the NDA instead of the LDF, he could have secured the Kottayam parliamentary seat. According to Surendran, Padmaja's induction into the BJP was successfully executed in Thrissur, indicating a growing trend of more individuals joining the party.

K Surendran clarified that while he didn't initially suggest Sulthan Bathery would be transformed into Ganapativattom without prior knowledge, the public's acceptance of the idea resulted in increased votes for Sulthan Bathery.

K Surendran highlighted that while the campaigns of LDF and UDF focused on defeating the BJP, the party learned from past experiences. Over the last two years, the BJP diligently prepared, resulting in increased vote shares and winning six constituencies in the recent election. Surendran credited this success to thorough groundwork and the impact of Prime Minister Modi's campaign in Kerala. Additionally, fielding strong candidates played a crucial role in augmenting the party's vote share and securing seats in the state, according to Surendran.

