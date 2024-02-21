Kerala: Supplyco issues gag order, warns media against filming outlets

The officials issued the circular amid a continuing shortage of subsidized products at Supplyco Maveli stores. These measures suggest a tightened control of media access and communication protocols within Supplyco.

Thiruvananthapuram: Sriram Venkitaraman, chairman and managing director of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has issued a circular imposing restrictions on media from filming scenes at Supplyco outlets. Additionally, employees are prohibited from engaging with the media without authorization. Venkataraman warned of disciplinary action against officials if the footage is recorded without prior permission. These measures suggest a tightened control of media access and communication protocols within Supplyco.

The circular comes in the context of news and images that tarnish the institutions. The employees are also prohibited from talking to the media. The officials issued the circular amid a continuing shortage of subsidized products at Supplyco Maveli stores.

A few days ago, the government issued an order increasing the price of subsidized goods through Supplyco. The prices of chickpeas, black beans, dal, chilies, coriander, sugar, coconut oil, rice, matta rice, and pachari have increased. At the same time, the tender called for supplying 40 items to Supplyco stores in the state was stalled for the third time.

