The main reason given by the state government is linguistic and cultural identity. Vijayan said the land has always been called “Keralam” in Malayalam, the state’s primary language. However, in English and in the Constitution, the name appears as “Kerala”.

He argued that the English form does not fully reflect the state’s true name, history and language. The proposal seeks to align the official name with the Malayalam form so that the state’s cultural identity is properly represented. The government also asked that the Malayalam form be used consistently across all official languages recognised by the Constitution.

Supporters say many places in India have adopted names closer to local pronunciation and heritage. They view the change as a symbolic step to protect language and tradition.