- Home
- Kerala News
- Kerala is Keralam! What's Behind The Name Change Move as Union Cabinet Clears Proposal?
Kerala is Keralam! What's Behind The Name Change Move as Union Cabinet Clears Proposal?
CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed renaming Kerala to “Keralam” to match the state's original Malayalam name and protect its linguistic and cultural identity. He said the English form “Kerala” does not fully represent the region’s history or language.
Union Cabinet clears move to rename Kerala as 'Keralam'
The Union Cabinet has approved the Kerala government’s proposal to rename Kerala as 'Keralam'. The proposal, first introduced in the state assembly in 2024 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, now moves forward in the constitutional process. If all legal steps are completed, 'Keralam' will become the official name used in the Constitution and in all government records.
The change requires an amendment to the First Schedule of the Constitution under Article 3. After approval by the Parliament of India and assent by the President of India, the new name will apply across all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.
Why the Chief Minister proposed the name change
The main reason given by the state government is linguistic and cultural identity. Vijayan said the land has always been called “Keralam” in Malayalam, the state’s primary language. However, in English and in the Constitution, the name appears as “Kerala”.
He argued that the English form does not fully reflect the state’s true name, history and language. The proposal seeks to align the official name with the Malayalam form so that the state’s cultural identity is properly represented. The government also asked that the Malayalam form be used consistently across all official languages recognised by the Constitution.
Supporters say many places in India have adopted names closer to local pronunciation and heritage. They view the change as a symbolic step to protect language and tradition.
Political context ahead of 2026 elections
The decision has gained attention as the state prepares for assembly elections due before May 2026. The 140-member assembly will go to polls next year, and the name change has become part of public debate.
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar supported the proposal, saying it highlights the state’s cultural roots. Political leaders across parties have discussed the move in the context of identity and heritage.
How the constitutional process will proceed
After Cabinet approval, the formal amendment process begins. The Central government will introduce the required change under Article 3. Parliament must pass the amendment. Finally, the President’s assent will make the change official. Once notified, all administrative, legal and cultural references will use “Keralam”.
Public discussion over residents’ name
The proposal has also sparked debate about what residents would be called in English. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor noted that words like 'Keralite' and 'Keralan' are widely used and asked what terms would apply if the state becomes 'Keralam'.
All to the good, no doubt, but a small linguistic question for the Anglophones among us: what happens now to the terms “Keralite” and “Keralan” for the denizens of the new “Keralam”? “Keralamite” sounds like a microbe and “Keralamian” like a rare earth mineral…! @CMOKerala might…
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 24, 2026
He suggested a public discussion or competition to decide suitable terminology.
Cultural impact already visible
Though legal steps remain, the Cabinet’s approval has intensified discussion on language pride and identity. Supporters believe the move strengthens cultural recognition. Others are waiting for the full constitutional process to conclude before any practical changes take effect.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App to stay informed anytime, anywhere.