Police have arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, recording the acts on mobile phones, and using the videos to blackmail her. The case was reported from Konni in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The accused have been identified as Ananthu (26), a native of Thanithodu and Abhijith (28). Police said both were living on rent in Vellappara in Kottayam district at the time of the incidents.

How the girl was trapped

According to investigators, Abhijith first contacted the minor and pretended to be in love with her. After gaining her trust, he allegedly took her to a lodge in Pathanamthitta and raped her. Police said he secretly recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

Later, Abhijith allegedly shared the video with his friend Ananthu.