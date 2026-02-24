Kerala HORROR! Minor Raped, Filmed and Blackmailed by Alleged Lover and His Friend
Two arrested for minor's rape and video blackmail in Kerala
Police have arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, recording the acts on mobile phones, and using the videos to blackmail her. The case was reported from Konni in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.
The accused have been identified as Ananthu (26), a native of Thanithodu and Abhijith (28). Police said both were living on rent in Vellappara in Kottayam district at the time of the incidents.
How the girl was trapped
According to investigators, Abhijith first contacted the minor and pretended to be in love with her. After gaining her trust, he allegedly took her to a lodge in Pathanamthitta and raped her. Police said he secretly recorded the incident on his mobile phone.
Later, Abhijith allegedly shared the video with his friend Ananthu.
Blackmail and second assault
Police said Ananthu obtained the girl’s WhatsApp number and began blackmailing her using the video. He allegedly threatened to share the clip on social media if she refused to meet him.
Frightened by the threats, the girl agreed to meet him at a rented house in Poongavu. Investigators said Ananthu also raped her and recorded that assault on his phone.
Family complaint led to arrests
The crime came to light when the girl’s family discovered what had happened and filed a complaint with the Konni police. A special police team launched an investigation and tracked the suspects.
Abhijith was arrested from Ernakulam, while Ananthu was taken into custody from his rented accommodation in Kottayam. The police team included Inspector Rajagopal, SI Shyam, and officers Saifuddin, Abhilash and Amal.
Both accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is ongoing.
