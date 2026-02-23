- Home
A 24-year-old mother of two from Nalathaduka died after consuming poison in Kasaragod, Kerala. Her family alleges she was driven to suicide by false gold theft accusations, public humiliation and mental harassment by neighbours and police.
A 24-year-old woman died after consuming poison in Kasaragod, with her family alleging that false theft accusations and mental harassment pushed her to the extreme step.
The deceased has been identified as Jaseela.
According to police, she consumed poison and later died while undergoing treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Jaseela, a native of Nalathaduka near Adoor. She died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poison last Sunday.
Family alleges false accusation and public humiliation
According to relatives, Jaseela was accused of stealing gold ornaments by a young man living near her husband's house and his family. They claim the accusation led to public humiliation and severe emotional distress. The family also alleged that defamatory messages about her were circulated on social media, which deeply affected her.
Before taking the extreme step, Jaseela recorded a video stating that she was innocent. Her family said she took poison soon after filming the video. She was a mother of two children.
Allegations of mental torture during questioning
The family further alleged that Jaseela faced mental harassment from neighbours and the police during questioning related to the theft case. They claimed she was interrogated at a police station without the presence of female officers and was subjected to humiliation.
Police had questioned her in connection with the alleged gold theft but released her after no evidence was found against her. However, her relatives said the emotional pressure continued even after her release.
Police action and ongoing investigation
A case of unnatural death has been registered by Vidyanagar Police, and an investigation is under way. Her confidential statement was recorded by a magistrate while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Authorities are now examining the circumstances that led to her death, including the allegations of harassment and false accusations. Further inquiry is continuing.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
