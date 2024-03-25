Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Stray dog attack injures 8 people in Kothamangalam

    All eight people sought treatment at the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital. Four people have been taken to Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital due to a lack of a vaccine against rabies

    Kerala: Stray dog attack injures 8 people in Kothamangalam
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Kochi: The stray dog attacked 8 people in different parts of Kothamangalam town. All eight people were attacked by the same dog. The ordeal began when a woman, returning from the church in the Kothamangalam temple area, was bitten by a dog from behind while walking. Following this initial incident, the same dog proceeded to terrorize the town, biting multiple individuals.

    More people were injured in the incident. The injured woman said that the dog came from behind and bit her four or five times while she was walking. The dog attacked another woman while trying to get off her scooter and another while trying to get into a car after buying vegetables.

    All eight people sought treatment at the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital. Four people have been taken to Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital due to a lack of a vaccine against rabies. The locals stated that this is the first time so many people have been attacked on the street in Kothamangalam town.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
