The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-528 lottery results, offering a first prize of Rs 1 crore and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. Participants must verify winning numbers via official sources, as the government gazette is final.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-528 lottery results on Monday, July 14, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the official winning numbers. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, following the department's weekly lottery schedule.

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The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting participants from across the state with its attractive prize structure. The official winning numbers will be released after the draw is completed and verified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

This week's first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third prize carries Rs 5,000, followed by several additional prize categories, including awards of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. Eligible ticket holders will also receive a consolation prize as per the official prize structure.

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Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. In case of any discrepancy between media reports and the official gazette notification, the gazette notification will be considered final.

Winners should preserve their original lottery tickets carefully, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during verification. Prize claims require valid identity proof and other supporting documents. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be deducted from prize money in accordance with government regulations.

Lottery winners must submit their claims within the deadline prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Claims made after the stipulated period will not be entertained.

The results will be updated once the draw concludes and the Kerala State Lotteries Department releases the official winning numbers. Participants are advised to stay tuned for the latest live updates and verify their tickets only through official sources.

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