Heavy rain has triggered flooding across Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha as rivers swell and low-lying areas remain inundated. Rescue operations have intensified, while educational institutions in 12 Kerala districts remain closed.

Heavy rain has continued to lash Kottayam district since Sunday night, causing the water level in the Meenachil river to rise sharply and triggering widespread flooding in several low-lying areas. Large stretches of the Kottayam-Kumarakom-Vaikom road have gone under water, disrupting traffic and daily life. Residential areas, including Thiruvarppu, Kumarakom, Aymanam, Arpookara, Kummanam, Thazhathangady and Nattassery, have been inundated, with floodwaters entering homes and forcing residents to remain on high alert as the rain shows little sign of easing.

Weather Warning Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a warning for Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday. The department predicted moderate to heavy showers, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 40 km/h.

Severe Flood Threat in Pathanamthitta

The situation in Pathanamthitta district remains extremely critical, with Ranni and Aranmula once again facing a serious flood threat. Water levels in the Pamba river have risen significantly, raising concerns among residents living along its banks.

Authorities have warned that the Moozhiyar dam may be opened at any moment if water levels continue to rise. As a precaution, additional fishing boats have been deployed from Kollam to Pathanamthitta to strengthen rescue operations. Meanwhile, devotees will not be allowed to enter Sabarimala on Monday due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Upper Kuttanad Submerged

In Alappuzha district, the Upper Kuttanad region has been completely submerged following incessant rainfall. Low-lying areas, including Kuttur, Peringara, Nedumpram, Niranam, Kadapra and parts of Thiruvalla municipality, remain flooded, leaving hundreds of houses cut off.

Continuous heavy rain throughout the night forced several families to move to relief camps. Authorities have also been making public announcements in vulnerable areas such as Kozhencherry, urging residents to relocate to safer places without delay.

Holiday Declared in 12 Districts

Amid the continuing heavy rainfall across Kerala, District Collectors in 12 districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday, August 3.

The holiday applies to schools, colleges and professional educational institutions in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.