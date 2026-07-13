The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Bhagyathara BT-62 draw on July 13 in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore alongside multiple other prize categories. Official results will be announced after the 3 PM draw under official supervision.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-62 lottery draw on Monday, July 13, with thousands of participants awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of lottery officials.

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As of now, the Bhagyathara BT-62 result has not been announced. The official winning numbers will be released after the draw and later published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Participants are advised to rely only on official sources to verify their ticket numbers.

The Bhagyathara weekly lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of Kerala's most popular lottery draws. In addition to the jackpot, multiple prize categories—including second, third and consolation prizes—will be announced after the draw. The complete list of winners will be made available once the results are declared.

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Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official results released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. Winners are advised to verify their tickets against the Kerala Government Gazette before initiating the prize claim process. Claims must be submitted within the prescribed deadline along with the required documents and identification.

The Bhagyathara draw is part of Kerala's government-run weekly lottery schedule, which has remained popular for decades due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize money. Every draw is conducted under official supervision using established procedures to ensure fairness and credibility.

Once the results are announced, the full list of winning ticket numbers—including the Rs 1 crore first prize, Rs 30 lakh second prize, Rs 5 lakh third prize and other prize categories—will be available for verification. Until then, participants are encouraged to wait for the official declaration and avoid relying on unverified social media posts or unofficial websites.

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