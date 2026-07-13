The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Bhagyathara BT-62 weekly draw held on July 13, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. The complete list of winning numbers is now officially available for participants to check.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-62 weekly lottery draw held on Monday, July 13, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants across the state had been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the winning numbers, with the draw offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore.

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The complete list of winning ticket numbers has now been released, including the first prize, second prize, third prize, consolation prize and other prize categories. Participants can now verify their ticket numbers against the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-62 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-62 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: BP540430

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 540430

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: BO260724

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: BX865157

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0482, 0855, 1483, 1781, 1817, 2044, 2070, 3369, 3941, 4313, 4662, 5317, 5646, 6379, 6717, 7512, 8045, 9631, 9890

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1921, 2296, 4658, 5173, 7599, 8003

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0594, 1068, 1071, 1086, 1367, 1548, 1733, 1750, 1956, 2432, 2818, 3722, 3755, 4220, 4577, 4690, 4798, 5121, 5357, 6895, 8277, 8779, 8946, 9109, 9980

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0005, 0102, 0135, 0137, 0180, 0395, 0726, 0912, 1028, 1164, 1237, 1593, 1688, 1791, 1792, 1889, 1938, 2136, 2162, 2266, 2344, 2563, 2672, 2735, 2934, 2940, 3183, 3372, 3417, 3492, 3749, 3822, 3898, 3989, 4011, 4087, 4244, 4495, 4570, 4827, 5107, 5163, 5252, 5568, 5725, 6176, 6257, 6396, 7145, 7165, 7196, 7205, 7257, 7294, 7411, 7612, 7655, 7671, 7677, 7799, 7894, 8087, 8116, 8225, 8350, 8601, 8621, 8652, 8685, 8762, 8844, 8878, 9249, 9499, 9620, 9856

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0019, 0186, 0295, 0447, 0650, 0911, 1150, 1201, 1284, 1564, 1614, 1860, 2057, 2130, 2190, 2221, 2227, 2301, 2444, 2586, 2642, 2851, 2907, 3047, 3091, 3184, 3187, 3294, 3306, 3375, 3505, 3517, 3538, 3741, 3926, 3954, 3958, 4010, 4026, 4209, 4247, 4318, 4324, 4367, 4476, 4525, 4528, 4542, 4545, 4721, 4961, 4970, 5136, 5150, 5203, 5326, 5407, 5684, 5738, 6251, 6260, 6401, 6547, 6733, 6768, 6893, 7121, 7147, 7156, 7170, 7256, 7345, 7672, 7757, 7795, 8251, 8472, 8511, 8536, 8590, 8663, 8945, 9032, 9305, 9373, 9427, 9491, 9505, 9706, 9761, 9778, 9823, 9894, 9959

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Winners are advised to carefully cross-check their ticket numbers using the official results before initiating the prize claim process. Lottery prize claims are subject to verification by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, and ticket holders must submit the original winning ticket along with the required identification and supporting documents within the prescribed claim period.

The Bhagyathara lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, attracting thousands of participants every week with its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure. Besides the Rs 1 crore jackpot, the lottery features multiple prize categories, giving participants several opportunities to win.

Prize winners should ensure that their tickets are intact and free from damage, as tampered or altered tickets may not be accepted during verification. It is also recommended to verify the results through the official Kerala Lottery website or the Kerala Government Gazette before claiming any prize.

Participants are encouraged to retain a photocopy of the winning ticket and follow all official procedures while claiming prize money. Those who did not win can look forward to the next Kerala State Lottery draw, which will be conducted as per the department's weekly schedule.

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