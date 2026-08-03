The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Bhagyathara BT-65 lottery results on August 3, 2026. The draw is scheduled for 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram, with a first prize of ₹1 crore and several other prize categories. Participants are advised to await the official results and avoid unverified information.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Bhagyathara BT-65 lottery results on Monday, August 3, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala and other parts of the country are eagerly awaiting the winning numbers, which will be declared after the official draw.

The Bhagyathara (BT-65) draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials. As per the scheduled timeline, the draw is expected to begin at 3 pm, with the winning numbers being released shortly thereafter. The official result and prize-winning ticket list will be published by the Kerala State Lottery Department following the completion of the draw.

The first prize for the Bhagyathara BT-65 lottery is ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated weekly lottery draws in the state. Apart from the bumper first prize, winners also stand a chance to receive rewards across multiple prize categories, including second, third and several consolation prizes.

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Since the draw has not yet been conducted, no winning ticket numbers have been announced. Participants are advised to rely only on the official results released by the Kerala Lottery Department and avoid unverified information circulating on social media or messaging platforms.

After the results are declared, winners should carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially published prize list. Those holding prize-winning tickets must preserve them in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during the claim process. Prize winners will also be required to follow the Kerala Lottery Department's prescribed verification and claim procedures.

The complete list of winning numbers, including the jackpot-winning ticket and other prize categories, will be available once the draw concludes. Until then, ticket holders can keep track of the live updates and official announcements for the Bhagyathara BT-65 lottery draw on August 3.

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