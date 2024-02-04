Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala shocker! Youth in Malappuram kills and eats a cat, leaves people horrified

    An Assam native allegedly ate raw cat in Kuttippuram of Malappuram district. According to reports, the youth was starving for two days and this prompted him to eat a cat. 

    Kerala shocker! Youth in Malappuram kills and eats a cat, leaves people horrified anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Malappuram: In a shocking incident, an Assam native reportedly ate a raw cat in Kuttipuram of Malappuram district. The incident took place at the bus stand on Saturday (Feb 03) evening. The young man claimed that he ate the cat as he was hungry in response to questions from onlookers about why he was acting in this way. When the police arrived after the event, they bought the young man some food. The people are also perplexed as to why the young man committed this conduct, considering that if he was starving, people would buy and give him food.

    Locals realised that the young man was eating the cat's body parts when they saw him eating something near the bus stand and looked into the matter. They asked him to stop eating, however, he did not give ears to them. 

    According to the locals, the youth had been starving for two days. After eating all the food provided by the police, he soon left the spot. Locals have seen him wandering the area for the past few days. The police stated that they tried to take him to the hospital, however, he did not stay back longer. 

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-637 February 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-637 February 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Kozhikode Light Metro to resume soon; KMRL to prepare mobility plan anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode Light Metro to resume soon; KMRL to prepare mobility plan

    Kerala: Central University withholding salary for exposing bribery, claims teacher anr

    Kerala: Central University withholding salary for exposing bribery, claims teacher

    'Proud of Godse...' NIT Calicut professor booked for provocative comment on Facebook anr

    'Proud of Godse...' NIT Calicut professor booked for provocative comment on Facebook

    Kerala news live 04 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Congress to kick off election campaign today in Thrissur; Mallikarjun Kharge to attend event

    Recent Stories

    Joint US-UK airstrikes target 36 Iranian-backed Houthi sites in Yemen

    Joint US-UK airstrikes target 36 Iranian-backed Houthi sites in Yemen (WATCH)

    Explained What's behind the simmering anger and protests in Ladakh

    Explained: What's behind the simmering anger and protests in Ladakh

    World Cancer Day 2024: What HPV vaccination? Know how it can protect you from cervical cancer RBA

    World Cancer Day 2024: What is HPV vaccination? Know how it can protect you from cervical cancer

    Criminal case against Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi for saying 'Hindu' word is 'obscene' vkp

    Criminal case against Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying ‘Hindu’ word is ‘obscene’

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-637 February 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-637 February 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon