Kerala: Seven-member gang including couple arrested in connection with honeytrap in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A seven-member gang, including a couple was arrested in connection with a honeytrap case in Kasaragod. The police said that 29-year-old Rubina and her husband Faisal are also accused in many cases. The gang was arrested for cheating a 59-year-old man from Kasaragod for cheating and extorting Rs 5 lakhs from him. The accused were in police custody.

The police said that those who have been arrested in the case are accused in many cases. The main mastermind of the case is Dilshad, an accused in a theft case. The Kozhikode Kasaba Police Station has a record of fraud case against P Faisal and Rubina in 2022. A case has also been filed against Rubina at Nadakkavu police station for obstructing the execution of official duties. Faisal is also accused in the rape case. There is a case against him at Hozdurg police station in 2021.

The police stated that Dilshad instructed Rubina to befriend the complainant and put him in a honey trap. The police have found that Rubina approached the complainant under the fake name called Lubna. She befriended the complainant on the pretense of being a student. Meanwhile, Rubina asked the 59-year-old if he would buy a laptop for her studies. The complainant also agreed to buy it.

The complainant came to Mangaluru last Thursday to give the laptop. Meanwhile, the woman took the complainant to the hotel room. The rest of the fraud gang present in the room forcibly undressed the complainant and took a photo with the young woman. The gang extorted money by threatening to spread the pictures through social media if they did not pay Rs 5 lakh.

In addition to Faisal, Rubina, Dilshad, and Rafeeq, Melparamba police had also arrested Sidhique in Kasaragod, Nafeesat Misria from Muttathodi, and Abdullah Kunji from Mangad. The investigation team is checking whether more people have been trapped by this group. The police have filed an application in the court demanding the custody of all the seven accused. The accused will be brought to Mangaluru and Padanakkad for collection of evidence.



