Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Sabarimala Airport project gets site clearance from central govt; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The government has issued an order to acquire a total of 1,039.876 hectares (2,570 acres) of land in Erumeli and Manimala villages within Kanjirappally taluk to construct and develop the Sabarimala airport.

    Kerala: Sabarimala Airport project gets site clearance from central govt; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala airport project has received site clearance and defense clearance from the central government. Currently, the application for security clearance is being reviewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Additionally, an environmental impact study report has been completed. The Chief Minister has stated that efforts are underway to submit the report to the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change for approval.

    A seven-member expert committee was appointed to study the final Social Impact Assessment study report prepared by the Center for Management Development has submitted its recommendation. The steps have been taken to acquire around 2,570 acres of land for the construction of the airport based on the committee's recommendations. 

    The steps are being taken to form a Special Purpose Vehicle for Sabarimala Airport and select an agency to prepare the Detailed Project Report. The government has issued an order to acquire a total of 1,039.876 hectares (2,570 acres) of land in Erumeli and Manimala villages within Kanjirappally taluk to construct and develop the airport. This acquisition encompasses 2,263.18 acres of land within the Cheruvally Estate, which is presently owned by the Ayana Charitable Trust under K.P. Yohannan’s Believers’ Church, along with an additional 307 acres of land outside the estate.

    Meridian Surveys and Mapping, a company based in Kochi, has been tasked with mapping the project area and demarcating the boundaries. The work is being carried out under the supervision of the project consultant, Louis Berger Consulting Pvt. Ltd. They are expected to complete the task within a two-month timeframe.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 'Govt is the first accused in Vandiperiyar case...' Opposition walks out of Assembly anr

    Kerala: 'Govt is the first accused in Vandiperiyar case...' Opposition walks out of Assembly

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam rkn

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national Taimur Tariq visits wife's house in Puthuppally Kottayam anr

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national visits wife's house in Puthuppally

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read rkn

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-507 February 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-507 February 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9-14 years snt

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9-14 years

    Heeramandi first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH] ATG

    'Heeramandi' first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH]

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to expand Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers

    Australian legend Ricky Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket snt

    Australian legend Ricky Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl' RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl'

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon