    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices

    Right to Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem said that the initial inspection will target the Collectorates. The commission has additionally instructed officials to rectify the misconception that responding within 30 days is satisfactory.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Right to Information Commission has announced plans to conduct flash inspections in government offices to identify officials who are not fulfilling their obligations under the Right to Information Act. This decision followed an assessment indicating that government officials have been neglecting applications submitted under the Act. 

    State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem remarked that many government websites lack even basic information. The Right to Information Commission's move to take further steps in this regard comes amid criticism that government officials are failing to respond to requests under the Right to Information Act. RTI officers will conduct lightning checks in all offices in the state.

    Right to Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem said that the initial inspection will target the Collectorates. The commission has additionally instructed officials to rectify the misconception that responding within 30 days is satisfactory. The first phase of data collection is expected to conclude within five days. Moreover, the commission stated that if it determines that information has been provided misleadingly or incompletely, it will take action, which may include imposing fines on the responsible officials.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
