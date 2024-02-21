Kerala: Residents in Alappuzha struggle as drinking water kiosks remain non-operational

Most of the residents in the Alappuzha municipality are facing a struggle as the drinking water kiosks remain non-operational in some areas. As a result, residents are facing difficulties accessing clean and affordable drinking water.

These kiosks, which typically offer affordable drinking water to residents, have been not working for several weeks due to machine breakdowns. However, there has been a lack of prompt action from authorities to address this urgent issue.

In the Karalakam ward of Alappuzha Municipality, a drinking water kiosk stands adorned with a plaque bearing the names of Minister P Prasad and other dignitaries who inaugurated the project. However, despite its ceremonial inauguration, the kiosk now serves no purpose for the locals. In the scorching heat of summer, residents eagerly arrive with pots in hand, only to leave disappointed as the kiosk remains non-functional. Despite the passage of days, no action has been taken to rectify the issue.

Most of the residents are dependent on this plant. Many people have to buy drinking water from private individuals by paying a huge amount. Four months ago, the motor of the machine was burned. The ward councilor paid the money from his account for the repair. The municipality has not yet returned that amount. There are 20 drinking water kiosks in different wards in the municipality. The main reason for the failure is due to lack of maintenance.