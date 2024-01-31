Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Rapid Relief Team rescues baby elephant who fell into septic tank in Thrissur

    The forest department officials were the first to reach the spot after getting the information. Later, the officials sought the help of the Rapid Relief Team for the rescue operation.

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Thrissur: A baby elephant that fell into a septic tank was rescued in Thrissur. The baby elephant fell into the septic tank of Athirappally Plantation Corporation while walking with the herd of wild elephants. The slab of the septic tank broke and the baby elephant fell into the pit. Following the incident, a herd of elephants came there. 

    The rescue operation was carried out with great caution this morning. The forest department officials were the first to reach the spot after getting the information. Later, the officials sought the help of the Rapid Relief Team for the rescue operation.

    The RRT team reached the spot and started efforts to get the baby elephant out. Due to the deep pit, the baby elephant was not able to come out. The elephant was brought out after lowering the circular net brought by the RRT team. The baby elephant was rescued after untied the net and joined the herd.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
    Video Icon